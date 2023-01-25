TAPAHTUMAT
keskiviikko 25.1.2023 | 11:22
Outlook-sähköposteissa ja Teams-viestintäpalveluissa havaittu vikoja – Microsoftilla laajoja häiriöitä

Katariina Poranen
Ke 25.1.2023 klo 11:04
Keskipohjanmaa
Teknologiayritys Microsoft kertoo häiriöistä Microsoft 365 -palveluissa. Häiriöitä on havaittu maailmanlaajuisesti, myös Suomessa.

Yhtiö kertoo Twitterissä tutkivansa ongelmia muun muassa Outlook-sähköpostipalvelussa ja Teams-viestintäpalvelussa.
