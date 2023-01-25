Outlook-sähköposteissa ja Teams-viestintäpalveluissa havaittu vikoja – Microsoftilla laajoja häiriöitä

Teknologiayritys Microsoft kertoo häiriöistä Microsoft 365 -palveluissa. Häiriöitä on havaittu maailmanlaajuisesti, myös Suomessa.

Yhtiö kertoo Twitterissä tutkivansa ongelmia muun muassa Outlook-sähköpostipalvelussa ja Teams-viestintäpalvelussa.

We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://t.co/pZt32fOafR or on SHD under MO502273.